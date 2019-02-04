Polk County Police and Sheriff's deputies caught up with their man over the weekend as Keith Foster is now in custody without bond.
Foster, who was wanted on local misdemeanor stalking charges, fled from police again on Sunday afternoon after Polk County Police officers with the help of the Polk County Sheriff's Office tracked him back down in the Vinson Mountain area.
According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, an afternoon manhunt saw Foster captured in a barn not far from where he was believed to be living.
He remained in jail without bond today on charges of harassing communications, misdemeanor stalking, terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.
Foster was wanted after he was reported to have stalked three individuals in the Rockmart area, and had a long history in neighboring counties of the crime. He was also out on a bond in Paulding County on recent aggravated stalking charges.
Dodd said Paulding County officials intend to revoke his bond following his arrest over the weekend.