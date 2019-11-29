An effort to make sure children in need have loving homes during the holidays continues no matter what time of the year it is. One club got a poignant reminder of that fact ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Robin Forston, who is a Caregiver Recruitment and Retention Unit member for Region 3 in the state's Department of Family and Children Services, came to speak to the Rockmart Kiwanis Club about the efforts being undertaken to improve the lives of children from Polk and Haralson Counties and find homes for them locally.
Right now, the county has 137 children in state care, and only 18 foster homes locally to handle the numbers. That means that many children who end up in the foster system are cared for by families far away from relatives and the known surroundings.
Her goal during the Nov. 25 Kiwanis meeting was to thank the club for their continued efforts to help DFCS, and to encourage them to continue to be an advocate for finding foster families in the community.
"Rockmart Kiwanis is always very generous and supportive of children in need in Polk County," Forston said.
One way Kiwanis helps is their sponsorship of Christmas gifts during the holidays for local children in DFCS care via their Secret Santa program, Forston said.
DFCS is always in need of families willing to open their homes to children in need of love. For more information, contact Forston at 404-895-6517 or email robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov or call 1-877-210-KIDS.
Also visit www.fostergeorgia.com for more information.