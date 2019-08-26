County Commissioners made no decisions during a Personnel Committee hearing last week to hear from the former Tallapoosa Circuit’s Juvenile Court Clerk who was fired back in July.
Commissioners Hal Floyd, Scotty Tillery and Chair Jennifer Hulsey presided over the committee hearing, with County Attorney Brad McFall running proceedings.
Former clerk Seana Cobb presented through her attorney Stewart Duggan of Brinson, Askew and Berry more than 100 pages of documents that included a 12-page timeline of events that sought to refute reasons why Juvenile Court Judge Laura Lundy Wheale dismissed her from service in July.
They contended that the reasons Wheale gave for Cobb’s dismissal were just as much at issue as Wheale’s alleged behavior. Those included a previous verbal warning for use of inappropriate language in the clerk’s office, telling deputy clerks not to help Wheale with simple tasks, authorizing County Manager Matt Denton to transfer an employee for Wheale to have as a secretary, insubordination, and failing to follow through with instructions in a June 25 email over attorneys appointments on cases in her court.
Cobb, previously Seana Campbell, was married back in June. Along with her service in the courts, she served in law enforcement in Cobb County and spent 12 years in the United States Marine Corps. According to her attorney, she had no negative employment history up until her dismissal by Wheale.
In documents turned over to the county from Cobb’s attorney and shared with the Standard Journal, they laid out their side of the case that included numerous allegations of Wheale acting in a hostile and inappropriate manner with the former clerk from when she was appointed as the Chief Juvenile Court Judge in March through mid-July, when Cobb was dismissed.
Those included allegations of several verbal reprimands during the final months of her employment, Cobb’s concerns over budgeting issues, and that Wheale’s mother was “essentially working for free as Laura’s unofficial secretary.”
In a concluding written statement rebutting Wheale’s termination letter, Cobb and her attorney address the volunteer issue.
“The irony is that while Judge Wheale had violated juvenile confidentiality laws by allowing her mom and/or brother access to restricted records, she fired me for what were essentially misunderstandings that could have been cleared up with open communication,” the letter stated.
Duggan said that Cobb was just 78 days from being vested in the county’s retirement program when she her employment was terminated with the court, and that she was never dismissed from a job in her previous experience in law enforcement. She additionally had vacation time and 120 hours of sick leave built up during her tenure as the juvenile court clerk.
Her attorney asked the county to reinstate her at her old position — which has already been filled — or to find one of similar responsibility and pay scale for her to return to until she is able to find other employment. In lieu of that, they want her to receive money back from her paid time off she earned over the years, and to have the opportunity to be vested in the county’s retirement.
She was escorted out by deputies and given 10 minutes to pack her belongings after she was fired by Wheale at day’s end on July 16, 2019.
Wheale was not present to present her side of the story during the August 21 hearing, but did email a rebuttal to the commission that was provided by Polk County in an open records request.
Her written rebuttal refutes much of what Cobb described in the presentation made to the personnel committee. She also stated in her rebuttal that she would have not dismissed Cobb had she realized how close she was to being vested in the county’s retirement program.
“I can confidently say that had I known about the vestment date, I would have delayed action, given her years of service and as a professional courtesy,” Wheale’s rebuttal stated. “I also do not question the sincerity and authenticity
Additionally, Wheale denied that any of her actions caused the workplace to become hostile, and that much of the problems caused in the past months within the court have been due to actions of Haralson and Polk County administrations and commissions.
She also stated in her rebuttal that she had no conversations or was presented with any formal complaints about any workplace issues within her court, and did cite that Cobb followed correct procedure in reporting problems to the county administration.
One point she did clarify in her rebuttal was the use of family volunteers within the court with the executive director of the Judicial Qualifications Commission.
“He expressed that it did not inherently violate any judicial canons,” her rebuttal stated. “Candidly, I also wanted people I could trust to be near me. This practice was stopped shortly after it was started and both Mr. Denton and Mr. McFall reprimanded me, without full investigation.”
Wheale, being represented by her own attorneys, has since filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against both Haralson and Polk counties commissions, Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy, District Attorney Jack Browning, and others. She alleges discrimination since her salary and budget requirements were not the same as those of Murphy, who previously served as Chief Judge of the Juvenile Court in the Tallapoosa Circuit for more than 20 years.
Additional open records requests have been made and fulfilled, and additional information will be shared after they have been reviewed.