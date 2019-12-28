The family of former Aragon City Council member and resident of the mill village Duel Mitchell announced that he passed away on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 26.
Mitchell was 76 years old. He leaves behind two daughters and siblings with his passing following Christmas.
He began to call Aragon home in 2012 with his wife who grew up in the mill village after living in the Vinson Mountain area and ran for office after taking an interest in the city once settled into office.
Mitchell's daughter Kelli said that his role in office was one of the most "significant times in his life."
"My dad had a special place in his heart for Aragon and wanted to give back," she said. "Once part of the city council he learned a lot. He worked hard to be fair to people and make the community a better place."
Mitchell served from 2014 through 2017 on the city council after being elected in municipal races in 2013 alongside former council member Kevin Prewett.
At one point he was one of two council members left in place after resignations and the death of Curtis Burrus, served as a Mayor Pro Tem and following that decided to resign ahead of the end of his term due to health concerns.
Kelli Mitchell announced that a celebration of her father's life is being held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Aragon Baptist Church.
They've asked that in lieu of flowers to instead send donations to the City of Aragon earmarked for beautification of the Mill Pond Park. No additional services are planned.