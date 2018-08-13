Back when the Cedar Hill alumni gathered for an annual reunion, several members who deserve recognition for their part played in the school sought to celebrate anyhow.
During the early July reunion, Dores Cleveland, Virginia Parker, Nancy Parks and Pearl Gibson were unfortunately absent. And all played a part in the history of the school in one way or another.
Cleveland for instance taught at Cedartown High School. Parker was queen of the Cedar Hill Class of 1983.
Parks was the former president of the Cedar Hill Alumni Association and a former educator as well.
Gibson was also an alum of the school, having attended for several years.
All are now residents of what used to be the former school and is now the Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.