The downward spiral continued for the West Georgia Wolves in last weekend’s game.
A much more talented Wolves squad was downright dominated by the Florida Tech Panthers, who won at home 44-10.
There was little to no offense for UWG at first. After Florida Tech raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first, West Georgia found the end zone as senior signal caller Willie Candler found receiver Thomas Lester on a three-yard touchdown pass.
Through one quarter, the Panthers led 13-7.
FIT responded early in the second with a 77-yard scoring drive to increase their lead to 20-7. The Wolves marched down the field but, as they neared the goal-line, stalled out. A 19-yard field goal from Omar Cervantes made it a 20-10 ballgame.
Unfortunately for the West Georgia faithful who made the eight hour drive to Melbourne, Fla., that is as close as the game would get. FIT scored once more before halftime to control a 27-10 lead headed into the break.
In the third, the Panthers outscored the Wolves 17-0. After a scoreless fourth quarter, the final score ended up being 44-10 Florida Tech.
The Wolves have now lost two games in as many weeks. They must stop the bleeding sooner rather than later if they hope to compete in the Gulf South this season.
The conference-opening blowout drops UWG to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play. Their next contest will be this Saturday, as the Wolves will host Shorter at University Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and the game will be carrier on KISS 102.7 based out of Carrollton.