The Rockmart Yellow Jackets are on a roll.
So far, no one has been able to stop the Jackets attack on offense and a defense that is standing tall against each competitor. Whether it be rival Cedartown, or AA State Champ Heard County, Rockmart is putting up big points and shutting out region foes.
Now it is time to see how they do against Chattooga as the Jackets hit the road again and head to Summerville for their next region match-up and hopes of staying undefeated on the season.
They have good reason to believe they can do so.
Rockmart thus far has outscored opponents 238 to 39, shutting out their last two opponents in Armuchee and Dade County. Javin Whatley and a cast of offensive players in the backfield and on the front line are scoring big in the air and on the ground.
Seniors like Mehki Floyd and junior Jai Penson are making big names for themselves. Reed Couch and Juke Boozer are grabbing touchdowns out of the air at will. CJ and Paine Culver are becoming additional pieces of the offense that are making big plays.
Rockmart is also ranked first in the state by several sources in Class AA football.
So there’s no reason to believe that Chattooga will be able to get the best of the Jackets this week, even with two region wins under their belt as well.
Those came in a 41-7 rout over Coosa at home to kick off region play on Sept. 20, and was followed up with a close 14-10 win over Gordon Central last Friday night.
Their third win of the season came at the opening against Adairsville in a 20-0 shutout. The Indians however suffered losses on the road to Wesleyan 28-6, and at Heritage-Catoosa 35-20.
Chattooga also has this chip on their shoulder: they haven’t won or scored a point against the Jackets in the past three meetings. Rockmart has outscored Chattooga 121-0 over the past three years under head coach Biff Parson.
Right now, Rockmart is tied with Pepperell, Model and Chattooga in the region standings, each of them with at least two wins in 7-AA play at the moment. In the coming weeks, the Jackets play Pepperell and Coosa at home, head to Gordon Central for one more game on the road and wrap up the year hosting Model on Nov. 8.