The Rockmart Yellow Jackets have just one more game to go to finish the regular season perfect and remain on top of the Class AA standings heading into the playoffs.
All they have to do now is beat a Model Blue Devils (5-4, 5-1 7-AA) team that haven’t been able to overcome the Jackets in 13 meetings.
Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said following their victory on the road over Gordon Central last Friday the goal is to complete the regular season perfect heading into the playoffs, a goal that he believes the team is capable of achieving.
“There’s a lot on the line,” he said. “We want to win out the region, and we have to beat Model to accomplish that.”
The Jackets have reason to think they can come out on top over the Blue Devils. At 9-0 on the season and allowing on average just 8 points per game, Rockmart is right in the same position they were during the 2018 season with an offense averaging 48 points per game headed under center by Javin Whatley, with Mehki Floyd and Jai Penson carrying much of the load in the run game.
They look to close with a strong win, and head into the playoffs the top seed and with another 7-AA championship under their belt.
They also have gone through the region schedule with their toughest opponent of the season in Pepperell, who they still overcame in a 34-17 win.
Rockmart since moving back down in classification three years ago and entering the region with Model again have bested the Blue Devils 61-6 in 2018, 42-10 in 2017, and a closer 39-28 victory in 2016.
Model has one thing in their favor: they are a team on the rise who are coming off another win in region play heading into their road trip to the Rock for the Jackets’ senior night.
The Blue Devils put up a 38-0 victory over the Coosa Eagles to extend their winning streak to three after losing to Pepperell on Oct. 4. The Blue Devils following that added Chattooga and Gordon Central as wins, after already beating Armuchee and Dade County.
Model will be looking to rely on the talents of Jabari Burge and Sam Silver to overcome a Rockmart defense that have only given up 77 points on the entire year, and a defense that have given up only six points on the scoreboard over the past three games.
Kickoff at The Rock is set for 7:30 p.m. Those who can’t make it to the final regular game of the season can tune into WZOT 101.9 FM to hear the call.