The Rockmart Yellow Jackets continue to cruise through the regular season, hot off the heels of a big blowout win over the Coosa Eagles in region play.
Now there’s just two more opponents in 7-AA for the undefeated Jackets to face, and one of those is on the road this Friday night in Gordon County.
Rockmart has coalesced into a team with a mission in mind: finish out the region undefeated and head into the playoffs as the top team in Class AA to be reckoned with in 2019.
So far, they’ve passed all the tests with flying colors. The opening rivalry game went Rockmart’s way. Every region opponent — including a tough Pepperell Dragons team — have fallen by the wayside. With last week included, the Jackets have outscored opponents 383-70, and put up two shutouts on the year.
That’s due in part to a defense that is holding opponents to 4-and-out drives consistently, and an offense who can score at will using a variety of threats on the field.
That’s with a combination of runners in the backfield including talents like Mehki Floyd and Jai Penson pushing the ball forward, and the dual threat of Javin Whatley on the ground and in the air with passing targets like Juke Boozer and Reed Couch coming up with big plays this year. New standouts like Keyshaun McCullough and Jojo Haynes are also putting the points on the board of the Jackets as well.
If history is any example for Rockmart, the Yellow Jackets should be able to take on the Gordon Central Warriors without much trouble. In the five times the school has met, Rockmart has come away with a big win. In fact, in the last three years under Parson when the two schools came together in the same region, the Jackets have outscored the Warriors to the tune of 164-11, the only points coming for the Warriors in last year’s 62-11 rout at The Rock.
With the win this past week, Rockmart all but guaranteed themselves the top spot in the playoffs and should keep that trend in place with a win over Gordon Central this week.
The Warriors remain a team that is struggling on the year, and sat at 2-6 heading into this week with a 2-3 region record. Gordon Central is coming off shutout loss to Model on the road, and will celebrate Senior Night with the Jackets on their home turf.
Their only wins on the year have come against Dade County and Armuchee, teams that have struggled just as hard in 2019 to find their footing and gain a win.
Rockmart’s defense might have an easy time with the Warriors after quarterback Nelson Gravitt gave up three interceptions against Model in the past week. They’ll have to contain the run game of Jordan Boone on the ground.
The Jackets and Warriors kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Ratner Stadium. Tune into WZOT 101.9 FM to hear live coverage of the game.