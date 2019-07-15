The Cedartown Bulldogs are gearing up for the 2019 season, and were out in recent days on the practice field running through the drills in helmets ahead of a trip to Calhoun.
Head Coach Doyle Kelley said the team is coming together in summer conditioning, with a lot of up-and-coming talent already showing what they can do in the weight room and as they work through the playbook.
Returning under center is Taji Hudson and behind him rising senior and Clemson commit Kobe Pryor at running back. He’ll have help on running duties with C.J. Washington, an up and coming sophomore who is also in the midst of scouting opportunities, according to Kelley. He had praise for seniors like Chadriq Neal, Will Pilgrim and many more as well.
After spending early last week on the practice field running through drills, the team traveled to Calhoun for camp workouts with the Yellow Jackets as summer conditioning continues. They also have recently participated in Darlington’s 7-on-7 camp, and in a Heard County padded camp.
They’ve not got a lot of time to go before the season gets underway in earnest. In just a few weeks, the Bulldogs will be back on the gridiron in scrimmage play on August 9 hosting the 4-6A Morrow Mustangs, and then the following Friday playing on August 16 against 7-AA Chattooga Indians at home.
The Bulldogs then have a first week game against Rockmart set for August 23, and will host before road trips for the next four games of the regular season at Alexander on August 30, Bremen on September 13 and Southeast Whitfield on September 20. Region play starts on September 27 at Cartersville, following by a home game against LaGrange to open October play on Oct. 4, and a trip to Central to follow on Oct. 11. The Bulldogs host Troup on Oct. 25, and then play at Sandy Creek on Nov. 1, and host Chapel Hill to round out the regular season on Nov. 8.
Kelley also recently was on the inaugural Sports Talk LIVE on WGAA Radio last Friday, talking to hosts Andrew Carter and Logan Maddox about the forthcoming season and heading into the third year as head coach of the Bullodgs football program.
He told the pair he felt confident that the Bulldogs are coming into a positive year with 14 seniors returning to the field for their final season, and that the excitement level is on the rise.
“We set a goal to win a region championship,” Kelley said. “It’s been a long time since we won a region championship. That’s the goal... the kids are taking the steps to try and reach that goal.”
Kelley also talked about the rising group of middle school players who have won championships over the past years as well. Check out the full show at WGAA’s facebook page.