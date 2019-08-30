Cedartown Middle School’s football team picked up another victory, this time a 19-0 win over Pepperell in Lindale last Tuesday afternoon.
For Coach Wigley’s Bulldogs, it shutout no. 2 of this young season.
Domination was on full display in front of the Dragon faithful at Pepperell. Running back Taiji Neal finished with two rushing touchdowns on the day.
Quarterback Jordan Beasley connected on a scoring strike to Edgar Martinez as well.
As Assistant Coach James Diamond said, “We are not satisfied, but we will take the win. We left some points on the field but our defense came to play and the offense got it done when it mattered.”
Mentioning the defense, this shutout extends the scoreless streak for CMS. After last week’s 52-0 win over Coosa, this 19-0 victory has moved the Bulldogs’ streak to 8 scoreless quarters.
Mikey Esqauvail, coming off a great game last week, had another phenomenal showing in Week 2. He was named the Player of the Game, as he tallied 75 rushing yards while also racking up 60 yards receiving.
Up next for the Middle School Bulldogs is the upcoming Tuesday home game. Cedartown Middle will host another league opponent, Chattooga, at Doc Ayers Field.