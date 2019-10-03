Cedartown football is still in search of their first region win of 2019.
Following last Friday night’s disastrous 24-2 defeat at Cartersville, the Bulldogs will look to net a win versus a familiar opponent.
This weekend’s Homecoming opponent is the LaGrange Grangers. Since region realignment prior to the 2016 season, Cedartown is 3-0 against LaGrange.
Most Cedartown faithful still remember the 2001 State Championship game played at Doc Ayers Field.
In front of a record crowd, LaGrange shocked Cedartown late to win 22-19 and capture the state crown in Polk County.
However, the program has changed much since then. The Grangers won four games the past three seasons; their program has endured two 2-8 seasons (2016 and 2018) and one 0-10 season (2017).
In 2016, LaGrange scheduled Cedartown as their Homecoming opponent. The Bulldogs went into Troup County, overcame a big halftime deficit, and spoiled their festivities with a 27-17 win. Cedartown knocked them off 38-10 at home in 2017 before struggling to finish them off at Callaway Stadium in last September’s 9-6 triumph.
This year, the Grangers would love nothing more than to return the favor of the 2016 season. LaGrange, scheduled as Cedartown’s Homecoming opponent, has the opportunity to spoil their festivities.
LaGrange has already tied their 2018 win total through three games. They sit at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in region play. After a season opening 24-9 win at Heard County, LaGrange was stomped by cross-county rivalry Callaway 56-10. They bounced back with an 18-14 win over Hampton, but fell in a close one at home on Friday night to Central 17-14.
Senior Charles Crawford is the starting quarterback for the Grangers. He has three passing touchdowns and 269 passing yards on the season. Their leading rusher is Kale Gibbs, who has 152 rushing and an eye-popping 8.9 yards per carry so far.
As always, the Granger defense is the heart and soul of the team. Other than the loss to Callaway, the LaGrange D has kept them in every game this year.
Cedartown’s offense must improve from last week. If they can find some consistency in the pass game and stick with a balanced rushing attack, they should be able to will-out a win over LaGrange.
This one will not be as easily earned as years past, though.