Cedartown football will look to get in the win column for the first time this Friday night.
It will not be an easy task for the Bulldogs, though. The 0-2 Dawgs will travel to Haralson County to take on an underrated Bremen squad.
The Blue Devils are also winless, but Coach Kelley’s squad should not let that fool them. Their two losses, like Cedartown’s, have come against some of the best teams in their respective classifications.
They dropped their season opener- at the Erk Russell Classic down in Statesboro- 34-13 to 2A No. 6 Rabun County. As Cedartown came up short at Alexander, Bremen did the same at rival Bowdon.
The 2018 meeting between the two schools might have been the 10th all-time, but it was the first time since 1948 the two nearby teams met on the field. The win helped propel the Blue Devils to an 8-2 regular season (with losses only to Callaway and Heard County) and sent Cedartown spiraling before finishing 2018 with a 5-5 record (prior to their playoff loss at St. Pius X).
Bremen, under the leadership of fourth-year Head Coach Davis Russell (Erk Russell’s Grandson), has earned a lot of respect statewide over the past few years. They have made it to the state playoffs each of the last three seasons, twice making it to the second round.
The big question concerning the Blue Devils is obvious: Who is going to step up? Bremen lost 30 seniors from last year’s team that beat Cedartown 13-9 at Doc Ayers Field.
Cooper Cartwright is the signal caller for Russell’s team in 2019. His cousin, Wade Cartwright, was the starting quarterback for the last three seasons. Another name to look out for is Makai Terry. The preseason All-State selection may only be 5-10, 180 pounds, but plays running back, defensive back, and end rusher for Bremen.
Both teams can garner a ton of confidence with a win this Friday night. For Cedartown, they were so close to getting that first W on Aug. 30 in their one-score loss at 6A Alexander. MJ Holiday is expected to start at quarterback again and will help in the run game alongside Clemson commit Kobe Pryor and D1 prospect CJ Washington. The defense has not been an issue all season and should keep Cedartown in almost any game this year.
This weekend’s game looks to be a classic between two struggling northwest Georgia schools looking to find an identity. The team who can do just that will have a heap of momentum heading into the fast-approaching region schedule.
Friday night’s matchup at Bremen will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Coverage will begin on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340) at 6:30 p.m. with pregame, followed by the big non-region matchup.