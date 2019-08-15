This Friday’s scrimmage is a tough matchup for the Bulldogs, as Cedartown will take on the Chattooga Indians in their final scrimmage of the preseason before playing in the Battle of Polk County next week.
Cedartown’s second scrimmage comes after they played against 6-A Morrow last Friday.
This will be a familiar face for the Bulldogs, as the two teams scrimmaged last year. Although Cedartown won that scrimmage, the game was plagued by tons of turnovers for the Bulldogs in Summerville.
The home squad will hope to turn that around this time.
Chattooga is a storied football program. The Indians have made the playoffs 6 straight seasons heading into 2019. After a 2018 regular season that saw them finish just behind Rockmart in the region standings, Chattooga escaped a scare in the first round of the playoffs against Washington. In the second round, they were blanked 34-0 by Rabun County.
Head coach Charles Harmon returns a talented bunch in 2019.
Though Chattooga lost seniors such as Devin Price and Clayton Johnson, their biggest departure might be running back EJ Lackey who transferred to Rome.
Still, the Indians retain star-caliber running back Lashaun Lester, quarterback Cash Allen, and defensive end Luis Medina. Additionally, Jamarious Mostiller is a great iron-man athlete for Coach Harmon.
The Cedartown-Chattooga scrimmage will be played next Friday, Aug. 16 at Doc Ayers Field.