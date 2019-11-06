It is all on the line for Cedartown this weekend.
The Bulldogs face a win or go home challenge. If the Bulldogs defeat Chapel Hill on Senior Night, they will clinch the three-seed in Region 5-4A. If the Panthers upset Cedartown at home, Cedartown will not make the playoffs.
Cedartown football currently sits at 4-5 overall and 3-2 in region play. Chapel Hill, on the other hand, is 5-4 (2-3). A win for the Panthers of Douglasville, Ga., would give tie up the region records and give them the head-to-head advantage.
All-time, the two teams have met three times previously. Three years ago, the Bulldogs faced the same challenge. However, a 38-26 loss at Chapel Hill ended their season and brought an end to their playoff hopes.
In 2017, Cedartown routed the Panthers 47-14 at home. Last year, the winner of the matchup would clinch the four-seed in the region standings. With their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs blew out Chapel Hill in Douglas County 45-13.
Coach Doyle Kelley’s squad will do everything in their power to assure a similar outcome.
Chapel Hill has had a very up-and-down year. After beating 6A Newnan 31-10 in their season opener, they fell at 5A Ola 24-14. Following a bye week, the Panthers won at 5A Starr’s Mill 28-21 and defeated 5A Whitewater 29-8.
They started up region play with a near upset of Troup County, losing 21-14 at home to the Tigers. After getting blown out (45-24) at Sandy Creek, the Panthers battled back to knock off Central 35-27. Chapel Hill was stomped at Cartersville 41-6 two weeks ago, and beat LaGrange 35-10 just last week.
Though Chapel Hill had some stellar non-region results, it appears the Panthers have fizzled out some. However, Coach Justin DeShon’s team is very talented and should not be overlooked.
The Panthers have talent all around the field, but nobody on Chapel Hill is as well-rounded as Bradyn Swinson. The 6-4, 245 pound defensive end is an iron man athlete for Coach DeShon. Though he held offers from huge programs such as Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, North Carolina, and Wake Forest, the three-star prospect pledged to Oregon in late September.
Cedartown football has had some miraculous wins this year. The Bulldogs have earned the respect of each team they have played in 2019. However, to keep the 2019 campaign going, Cedartown will have to win on Senior Night- something they have only been able to do once out of the past three years.
If the Bulldogs can come together with a full team effort on Friday night, they will earn that elusive Senior Night victory and clinch the three-seed in Region 5-4A.