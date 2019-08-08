The Cedartown High School football team is nearing the start of their season.
Though the official start of the 2019 campaign is not until the Battle of Polk County on Aug. 23, the Bulldogs will get to put their pads on someone else very soon.
Cedartown will host a pair of scrimmages over the next two weekends to prepare for the opener versus Rockmart.
First up will be this weekend’s contest against the Morrow Mustangs.
The Mustangs compete in Classification 6A. They are a much bigger school than Cedartown, and naturally will have the upper hand when it comes to depth.
Morrow is annually one of the best teams in Region 4-6A. Despite going 3-7, the 2018 Mustangs narrowly missed the postseason. Much like Cedartown, many of their losses last season were close games that could have went either way.
Morrow is led by senior athlete Jimmy Calloway. The 5’11 160 pound star is committed to Tennessee, but also holds offers from schools like Kentucky, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech. The UT wide receiver prospect is also a track star at Morrow High School.
This Friday’s scrimmage will kickoff around 7:30 p.m. at Doc Ayers Field. Fans unable to make it to the game can follow along on WGAA Radio.