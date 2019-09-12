Top-ranked Rockmart has a chance this week to prove their toughness on the road against the team that kept them from reaching the top of the state in 2018.
After a week off, the 2-0 Jackets are back on the road this week to Franklin, Georgia where they face a Heard County Braves team who are defending a state title this season and comes into the game winless so far on the young season.
That’s right, Heard County is looking to try and stop a Rockmart team that have combined in the first two games to score 82 points overall against Cedartown and Central Carroll to open the 2019 season.
That comes from a cast of role players in Rockmart’s offense and defense, with one big central part being taken up by junior quarterback Javin Whatley. He’s already shown his guts this season with several scores on the ground — including a 52-yard run during their win over Central — and can pass with effectiveness as well.
Rockmart’s offense will be looking to Mehki Floyd, Keyshaun McCullough, Patrick Gardner, and Kelan Pitts to play their roles as well on the ground and keep Heard’s defense on the field as much as possible through all four quarters.
The 0-2 Braves are coming into the game having only scored 16 points through the season so far, posting just nine points in a double-digit loss to the LaGrange Grangers and then a huge loss to Hapeville Charter in a 61-7 rout last week.
Don’t be fooled by the Braves record however, since they have threats they can bring to bear on Rockmart as well.
Alex Boyd proved that against Hapeville Charter as he put up an 81-yard touchdown run against the Hornets defense early in last week’s loss. He put up 101 yards on the day overall. Yet this isn’t the same Heard team that forfeited at halftime in their first match-up in 2018 with a Jackets 33-0 win, or the one that took a bit of revenge in a 27-6 win for their first state title.
Where Heard County is rebuilding, Rockmart has reloaded.
The Jackets face Heard County in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Staples Stadium.