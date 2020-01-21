Public Animal Welfare Services and the Floyd County public works division came together on Monday morning to save a dog from a drain in Silver Creek.
Jeff Mitchell, the manager of the county's animal control, said a neighbor called PAWS around 9:20 a.m. after they heard whimpering coming from the drain.
"We realized the animal was about 30 feet deep in the drain," Mitchell said, "So we couldn't get to him by hand."
In order to get to the dog, county public works had to dig into the drain in order to open up a pipe in the drain. Mitchell said the rescue took about two to three hours to execute.
When they finally got to the dog and got him out, they checked his health. Mitchell said he was not dehydrated and was in good health.
"I think he just went down there to escape the cold for a few hours," Mitchell said. "He must have gotten stuck from there. We don't know how long he was in there for."
Right now, the pup is at PAWS but isn't available for adoption as of right now. However, if an owner does not claim the dog within three days, he will be available for adoption on Friday at 10 a.m.