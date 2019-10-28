Hal Floyd of F.H.F. Hair Design makes it his mission every October to ensure that the women who come to his salon are well aware of the need to take care of themselves.
So continues an annual event in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month which he partners with Floyd Medical Center to bring the Breast Center's Mobile Mammography Unit for his clientele to utilize and ensure they are getting an annual screening.
Floyd decorated his salon up in pink for the event, which brought Floyd out to his salon on Friday, Oct. 25. He began partnering with Floyd to bring the service to Main Street in Cedartown last year after losing a longtime friend Lisa Saucier Johnson.