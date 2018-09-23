Floyd Primary Care will open a new office in Piedmont, Ala., on Oct 1.
Farrah Gardner, FNP-BC, will provide care at the Piedmont location. Gardner is no stranger to the community. She lives in Piedmont and graduated from Piedmont High School, as did her oldest son. Another son attends Piedmont Middle School.
Gardner said she believes in a holistic approach as a health care pro-vider.
“Each patient deserves proper health and healing. It is my duty to faithfully serve my patients looking beyond their “physical disease” to give them the best quality care. I involve all aspects of health, including physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and environmental needs.”
Gardner received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Jack-sonville State University and a Master of Science in nursing from Cham-berlain College of Nursing. Her experience as a registered nurse spans every age group and she has worked in cardiac care, ICU, the emergency care center and at Floyd Urgent Care in Centre, Ala.
Both walk-ins and appointments will be accepted at the facility, located on 32 Roundtree Drive in Piedmont. Operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Central Time), Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 1.256.447.4889.
Floyd already offers Primary Care Services in Centre, Ala., Rome, Adairsville, Cartersville, Calhoun, Cedartown, Rockmart, Summerville and Taylorsville.