October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Floyd will again be urging women to take preventative measures in the fight against breast cancer.
Pink is the nationally recognized color of breast cancer awareness and free magnets displaying images of Floyd’s iconic Paper Dolls will be available on Pink Day, Friday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A in Rockmart, 1500 Chattahoochee Drive.
Pink Day will also include a free photo booth for selfies with your friends, props included. Staff from Polk Medical Center and The Breast Center at Floyd, and breast health advocates will be present to provide information and to answer any questions.
Free magnets displaying images of the dolls will be available:
- In Rome on Pink Day, Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 a.m. at Truett’s Chick-fil-A, 264 Shorter Ave. NW.
- In Centre, Ala., during the Fall Festival on Main Street downtown, this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT.
- In Cedartown during the Market on Main on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We know that an annual screening mammogram is the single-most effective way to find breast cancer at its earliest stage,” said Aimee Griffin, Director of The Breast Center at Floyd and Director of Imaging Services for Floyd. “For many years we've partnered with Chick-fil-A in Rome, and now in Rockmart, to spread awareness and encourage women to get screened. We firmly believe that knowledge is power, and we want to support all of northwest Georgia in saying KNOW to breast cancer.”