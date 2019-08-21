Several position changes in Imaging Services were announced by Floyd as the organization works to continuously improve its outstanding level of care for northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama.
Floyd is proud to announce that Aimee Griffin will bring her compassion and love for patients to as the new Director of Imaging Services for Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center.
Griffin is known to many in the community as the Director of The Breast Center at Floyd, a position she will keep.
She has worked at Floyd for 17 years.
“This expanded role will include operations/business oversight and strategic development of the Imaging Departments at each hospital,” said David Early, Vice President of Support Services and Operations for Floyd.
Ches Ely, who has been with Floyd for 12 years, is now the Assistant Director for Imaging Services. Ely will be located at Floyd Medical Center and will provide technical and operational support for all facilities.
Rhonda Young will act as the Imaging Services Department Manager for Floyd Cherokee Medical Center. Young has more than 35 years of experience in multiple imaging modalities.
She previously served as the Resource Technologist for The Breast Center at Floyd and as a licensed driver for Floyd’s Mobile Mammography Coach.
Shaunda Farrington-Hardwick recently joined Floyd and will serve as the Imaging Services Department Manager for Floyd Polk Medical Center.
She has 29 years of imaging services experience and was the Imaging Science Department Chair at South College.