A pair of roads so far have been closed due to flash flooding in the Cedartown area following a thunderstorm that moved through the area and brought downpours around lunchtime today.
Delano and Roosevelt Streets were closed and blocked off by water, and many yards were flooded as well after area creeks rose due to the sudden onslaught of rainfall.
No injuries have been reported thus far, or need for any immediate rescue. The flash flood warning remains in effect until 6:45 p.m. tonight, and additional rainfall is likely on the way.
Have flooding photos to share? E-mail them to kmyrick@npco.com.