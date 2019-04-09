Take caution when driving around Polk County and Southern Floyd County, and stay indoors as much as possible as a Flash Flood Warning was put into effect until 6:45 p.m. tonight.
A National Weather Service alert went out around 12:50 p.m. for Polk, southern Floyd County and parts of Bartow County until this evening as severe weather moves through the area.
The alert added that two inches of rain have already fallen on the affected area.
Cedartown, Rockmart, Euharlee, Aragon, Cave Spring, Taylorsville, Fish Creek, Etna, Esom Hill, Antioch, Van Wert, Seney and Stilesboro are all within the warning area. Additional rainfall amounts up to two inches are possible in the warned area. This includes Lake Creek, Little Cedar Creek, Euharlee Creek, Cedar Creek, Fish Creek, Pumpkin Pile Creek, Spring Creek and Jones Branch.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.