Widespread flooding was a big problem as Polk County became waterlogged over the course of the day, though the rain has let up some and isn't adding to what is already a deluge.
Euharlee Creek was well above its banks in the downtown Rockmart area, and Cedartown saw the rise of Big Cedar Creek, as well as streams and ditches everywhere with several inches of rainfall falling across the region.
Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann reported that at the water department today as of 3:15 p.m., some four inches of rain was recorded.
More is expected, and a flash flood warning is in effect from the National Weather Service throughout the night.
Forecasters from the National Weather Service expect the flash flood warning to remain in effect through 10:30 p.m. They're calling for additional rain showers starting in the morning and the chances diminishing through the day for a let-up, and then more to come on Wednesday and Thursday.
Polk School District Superintendent Laurie Atkins said officials are keeping an eye on roadways, and it's too early to tell whether conditions will cause a school closure.
She added that any announcement will come through early in the morning, as they
Conditions have required some road closures within the cities and county due to high water.
Those include Brock Road and Lane Street, along with Wayside Park next to Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart.
Cedartown's only had to close off East Queen Street and a portion of Furnace Street, along with a portion of West John Hand Drive.
Within the county, the only road closures thus far are at the one lane bridge on Bethlehem Road near the intersection with Stringer Road, and a portion of Roosevelt Street from East Avenue to Hodges Street.
Those roadways will re-open as conditions permit within the county, Public Works Director Michael Gravett said.
Check back for additional updates as they become available. Have flooding photos to share? Send them to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net.