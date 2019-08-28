Congratulations goes out to Rockmart's Jeff Lewis after he came out on top with the most points in the first week of Polk Pigskin Picks contest.
Lewis stopped by the office on Tuesday, August 27 to pick up his prize package for Week 1, which included tickets to the Atlanta Braves this weekend, a wooden game set from McBrayer Furniture, and gift cards generously provided by Chick-N-Scratch Bakery and Chick-fil-A of Rockmart.
Polk Pigskin Pick's contest now moves into the second week with choices including Central-Carroll at Rockmart, Cedartown at Alexander, Sonoraville at Model, Coosa at Darlington, Cass at Adairsville, Georgia Tech at Clemson, Georgia at Vanderbilt, South Carolina at North Carolina, Alabama at Duke, Point at Kennesaw State, Ole Miss at Memphis and our tiebreaker contest, Oregon at Auburn.
The prizes for Week 2 include four Terrace Corner Atlanta Braves Tickets to the September 8 Atlanta Braves versus Washington Nationals home game, with a first pitch time of 1:20 p.m. The tickets include a Red Deck Parking Pass — all together valued at $140. This week’s package also includes shampoo from Gary Martin, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a coffee mug courtesy of Superior Clerk of Court Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $5 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a $15 gift certificate from Magnolia West Boutique.
Make sure to register now to take part in the contest at Polkpigskinpicks.com. Weekly winners will be included in a drawing for our grand prize.