Polk's updated fee schedule saw another appearance at the October finance committee meeting, and with a rough draft circulating between officials, commissioner Scotty Tillery plans to have the first half of the document prepared for a decision for the board’s November meeting.
Part A of the document features changes to ordinance violation fines and Magistrate Court fees. In both cases, the currently proposed structure sees increases, but while more money, the fee structure is still lower than certain surrounding counties.
Neighboring communities served as inspiration for many of the changes.
Alongside getting notes and approval from the various parties involved, many of the fee changes would require minor ordinance amendments.
If County Manager Matt Denton and Tillery fail to make all the necessary changes in time, locals can expect the document to appear during their December session instead.
Part B of the document sees increased fees in relation to planning, zoning, and building, which is slated for preliminary circulation in December and formal approval later in January.
“These (Part A structure changes) will be ready for approval in November,” Tillery said. “December, I'll hand out all the planning and zoning fees, and all the additional building fees for the commissioners to review through the month of December before approving in January.”
Ideas for new fees were tossed around during the October 24 meeting, including a proposed 'Adventure Fee' that would see a small sum of money issued against those participating in dangerous activities such as skydiving or mud bogging.
“I'm fine with the fee schedule- as much as I know about it,” Commissioner Hal Floyd said. “My concern is let's hash it and get it implemented. But in the future, and I don't want to delay the implementation of it, I would like the board to consider an adventure fee.”
Since more hardcore recreational activities could always result in the need for EMS or police, the fee could help circumvent the cost of having the officials on standby. Still strictly an idea, the commissioners agreed to do some research before moving forward.
“We're still providing things for them, whether its police or EMS,” Tillery said. “I agree with you.”
The commissions considered creating fees in other areas, but like with the supposed dangerous activity cost, adding fees would require ordinance amendments. Those interested in the fate of the fee structure should look towards the group's November work session.
The group also touched on the repairs being planned to Cedartown's old public works facility, and while there are no concrete cost estimates, the goal is to keep the entire project under $100,000.
“All I want to do is reduce the footprint of the facility, replace the metal on the building as needed, clean it up, and make it look decent,” Denton said.
Cost restrictions mean the building must be updated one step at a time, but once usable, the building could potentially work as overflow space.
While the proposed 80 rule and the 2020 SPLOST were on the agenda, the commissioners felt the items had already been thoroughly covered and chose not to speak on them for long. Those interested in updated to the items should also consider visiting the November session.