When the Boy Scouts of America announced they were allowing girls into troops and packs across the country, Polk County was one of those eager to jump at the opportunity to have additional children and teens participate.
Now the first group is well on their way to showing why girls being involved in the Boy Scouts is a positive advance for a local troop.
During the April 27 Polk County Court of Honor Scout Ceremony, the honors included a pair of young ladies who advanced two ranks towards Eagle Scout.
Local Eagle Scout Nathan Bonito who participated in the ceremony sent by email that "there are only seven ranks, and these young ladies are well on their way to making history with the rest of the Nation’s young ladies who have chosen to step up and make a difference for themselves and others."
Rachel Morton, stated after receiving her second rank on the trail to Eagle Scout that “the opportunity to learn important life skills is what sparked my interest to begin with. But the adventures and leadership skills are genuinely helping me build confidence.”
Joining Morton on the way to earning her Eagle Scout are Samantha Stern and Grace Rayson.
Bonito added those interested in getting help earning their Eagle ranking can contact rockmartscouting@gmail.com.