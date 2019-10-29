Cedartown's annual Fall Festival has moved from October to November and with a new name is setting off on its first year this weekend.
Main Street will be shut down for a portion of the day and everyone is invited to come take part in the first ever Market on Main festival in downtown Cedartown this Saturday, November 2.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with the annual Shriner's Parade to follow at 10 a.m. down Main Street.
The annual Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society Dog Show follows in the park on the south end of Main located next to Lankford Motors at 11 a.m. Southland Soul will be performing at the Holloway Park in front of Courthouse No. 2 during the day as well.
Along with vendors, there will be many arts and crafts, food and children’s activities.
"We are looking forward to the cooler weather during the event and that is why we changed the date to the first Saturday in November," Downtown Cedartown Association director Ramona Ruark said.
The event is free to the public, and parking will be directed to lots around Main Street for the day.
Motorists will take note that a portion of Main Street will be closed during the festival for the safety of the attendees.
Main Street will be closed to through traffic from south of East Avenue to North of East ware Street. A small portion of West Avenue will be closed as well.