The Cedartown Junior Service League and First Baptist Church of Cedartown are partnering together with the American Red Cross for a blood drive coming up at the start of April.
It's not an April Fool's Joke: the organizations will be coming together on April 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. to hold a blood drive at the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center.
The Red Cross asks those who would like to schedule an appointment ahead of time to visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code "Cedartown." Walk-ins are welcome.
Red Cross' Blood Donation site also has information available about the requirements for giving blood.