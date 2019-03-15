A local business will have to find a new home and rebuild from scratch after fire gutted the Southern Dreams location on East Avenue just across the line of the Cedartown city limits on Friday afternoon.
Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey said the building was likely a total loss, and the state fire marshal's office was being called into investigate the cause of why the building burned.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported this afternoon when fire crews were wrapping up at the scene. Lacey said the first call to firefighters came around 2 p.m., and the building was found with heavy smoke coming out of the roof.
"We made an interior attack through the front door with a 2 1/2 inch (water) line," he said. "We got in there deep, but the roof collapsed and we had to pull back."
The building next door to Croker's Hardware in Cedartown at 1196 East Avenue was the home to Southern Dream Supply, a screen printing and embroidery business owned by Sharon Robinson. The building, owned by Croker's Hardware owner Scotty Tillery, was likely a total loss.
However, the building separated just a few feet away remained mainly unharmed by the flames.
Cedartown and Polk County Volunteer Firefighters responded and were able to attack the fire and keep it from spreading to the neighbors, but weren't able to save the structure before the roof collapsed.
Lacey added that investigators are expected on Tuesday to help conclude the source of the fire and why it happened.