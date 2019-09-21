Thespians, band members and the voices of the choir will all have space and more when the new Fine Arts wing at Cedartown High School is completed in the months to come, but unfortunately there's still a lot of work left to do before they can take over the building.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said the long awaited project in the Polk School District is on track for spring completion, and said contractors have been able to get a lot done in the past weeks with a stretch of dry, warm weather.
She added that the building is at the halfway point in construction, with more work to come on the interior as exterior brickwork was nearly done last week.
Construction on the new fine arts wing at Cedartown High began at the end of the 2017-18 school year and came after several delays over nearly two decades of funding for the Education-only Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
Clearing the way for the project took place in 2018 in space between CHS Memorial Stadium and the main buildings of the high school that will bring new facilities for the high school's art programs, bands, and drama department including a new theater space that'll seat several hundred at one time.
The Fine Arts wing is one of the biggest projects on the SPLOST list approved in 2017 by voters, which also saw the completion of the Agriculture Education facilities at Rockmart High School and lots of repairs and upgrades around the Polk School District. Recent improvements paid for through this round of SPLOST funding included new scoreboard and press box at Rockmart High School and track resurfacing at both high schools.
When the building is finished later in the school year next spring, the next phase will be to get the Fine Arts wing ready for students to occupy for the 2020-21 school year.