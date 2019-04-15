Locals have a new option when it comes to buying clothes, furnishings, and other necessities thanks to the ‘Lil of this, Lil of that’ thrift store that opened on April 6. Partners Tammy Suggs, Lucy Pirkle, and Delores Welch have a massive selection of low-cost items, and those interested in shopping can visit 600 Elm St., Rockmart from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.
While larger items such as couches are naturally more expensive, the vast majority of the clothing and goods are kept at prices lower than $5.
Suggs cited helping those in need as a major inspiration for opening the business, and the low costs are in place to make sure those in need can take home both needs and wants.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was like 8,” Suggs explained. “I like helping people. The main goal of this store is to let people that don’t have a lot of money fix up their house or dress however they want- like they’ve got a lot of money.”
The group also sells items such as toys, antiques, and jewelry, and when asked what separates them from other local thrift stores, Suggs mentioned that they have nearly everything customers could want. Lil of this, Lil of that is also much more than just a place to shop, and the women insist that customers are welcome to relax and take their time while there.
“There’s some (thrift stores) that just have clothes, there’s some that just have furniture- none have everything,” Suggs explained. “We have literally everything. If we don’t have it, you probably don’t want it.”
Donations are always welcome at the store, and those interested in dropping something off can do so by visiting during their regular hours. Gently used clothing, furniture, and other furnishings are always welcome.
The store is still in its early stages, so locals can expect new items and changes going forward. There’s even talk of implementing a food pantry in the back, but for now, Lil of this, Lil of that serves as a low-cost way of making sure both needs and wants can be met.
“The main reason for this is because we’ve been there,” Suggs said. “I’ve had to do this and that to survive. And I know what it’s like to walk into a place and see something you really like and not be able to afford it. That’s why we’re keeping our prices low.”