Champion Cedartown welder in Huntsville this weekend seeking top spot to represent US in Russia later this year
Put on a welding helmet this weekend in honor of one of Cedartown’s own who is seeking to continue a championship run and become an international champion welder.
Cedartown High graduate and Georgia Northwestern Technical College alum Ryan Fincher is in Huntsville, Alabama this weekend to determine if he’ll be the lone competitor representing the United States as the SkillsUSA World Team Welder to represent the nation at the WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, Russia.
Fincher was announced back in December 2018 as one of the three finalists, who competes in the final stage of the U.S. competition this weekend. This weekend’s competition begins on Saturday and continues through the week as the top three finalists face challenges to determine who is heading to represent the American Welding Society at the WorldSkills finals.
Fincher already has experience in international welding competitions. In July, he was selected by the AWS to be the American representative in the China International Welding Competition 2018 in Beijing and won the bronze medal.
Fincher’s trip to China was part of his preparation to compete in the four-part Team USA Welder Selection competition. There were representatives from China, Mongolia, Korea, Russia, Australia, and other countries at the competition in Beijing.
“I was amazed at the quality and level that the other welders at the competition in China were operating at and it has given me a goal to try to be better than what I have seen them accomplish,” said Fincher in previous reporting.
Fincher is currently working as a part-time lab assistant in the Welding and Joining program at GNTC and is also practicing and preparing full-time for the AWS/SkillsUSA TeamUSA Finals. Fincher is practicing at GNTC’s welding labs and the welding labs at Cedartown High School.
As a GNTC student, Fincher won the gold medal in the Welding Competition at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in 2017 and became the college’s first ever national champion. Fincher graduated from GNTC in 2017.
If Fincher wins this round, he’ll also get a $40,000 scholarship in addition to the trip to Russia to help further his education, said his former welding instructor and a longtime mentor Matt Hayden.
Hayden also coached Fincher in SkillsUSA state titles during his high school tenure.
Hayden continues to teach at the Polk County College and Career Academy, and said that he has high hopes for current members of the team to compete and win at the state level and continue a tradition of SkillsUSA state titles locally.
The WorldSkills Competition will take place Aug. 22-27, 2019.