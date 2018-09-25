Polk's finance committee completed their 2019 fiscal year budget with the passage in August, but the FY 2019 CIP is still in the works now that the committee held their latest session for September.
The group offered some updates to the document before highlighting necessary costs for repairing the sheriff's office and jail, and while there was initially a much larger agenda, the group temporarily tabled items and agreed to meet again this month.
The FY2019 CIP budget was nearly completed, but the committee revisited the idea of purchasing a mobile command center.
Mobile command centers allow police officers to respond to high-risk situations more effectively with surveillance, wireless communication, wireless networking, and more.
The vehicles can also give police the ability to analyze evidence immediately, and staying safe and dry is a solid perk for law enforcement.
“The chairman of the board was adamant about adding a mobile command post,” county manager Matt Denton said.
The EMA's original CIP had a mobile command post listed, but the high cost of the vehicle resulted in it being cut from the budget. Now, with the expenses amended, the group is hoping to acquire one for approximately $50,000.
"I talked with Randy (Lacey, Public Safety Director), and he thinks we should be able to find a used mobile command post, so I shifted some money around and cut some other things out,” Denton said. “So there's $50,000 down there for a mobile command post in 2019.”
The command post proved to be the only change, but since the CIP is still being reviewed, further amendments could be made.
Repairs to the county jailhouse and portions of the sheriff's office are being pledged money, too.
While the project's initial estimated total cost was an estimated $440,000, additional contractors were slated to appear Sept. 21 to provide an estimate.
“I contacted the people that I know that recommended a group out of Woodstock,” commissioner Hal Floyd said. “And that guy is coming Friday morning at 9 to see and give us a proposal as well. Once we get that we'll have three.”
The jail's main issue stems from a leaking roof, so the repairs will eventually be done. The finance committee is making sure to get the best bargain possible, however.
Those interested in details from the other agenda items should stay tuned for the month's additional finance committee meeting slated for this week.