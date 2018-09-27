Those who wanted to watch a concert during the summer months but found the show rained out will get their final chance to enjoy an evening in downtown Cedartown with music, classic cars and lots of fun.
This Saturday, Sept. 29, the Redneck Romeos will play live in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 on the stage at Holloway Park starting at 8 p.m.
During the show, the Throttle Jockeys will be on hand, along with a $20 Autumn Pumpkin Paint party put on by Craftsy House. R&R Catering will be selling barbecue and fixings during the concert as well.
The Throttle Jockeys will also be out this Friday night for their monthly Fourth Friday Cruise-In, which starts at 5 p.m. with the arrival of the first cars to park in front of Courthouse No. 2 in Cedartown.
The show comes as the final act in what was supposed to be the Fourth Friday summer concert series event for the month of June that got washed out due to rain.