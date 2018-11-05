Election day is coming up on Tuesday, and with that came the close of early voting last Friday in Polk County.
The final tally of those who cast ballots early - both in-person and on paper by mail - totaled 7,768 Polk County residents who participated before the big vote. Elections Director Lee Ann George said it set a record for Polk County early voting.
Those who haven't gotten into the polls yet will get to do so tomorrow starting at 7 a.m. at seven precincts across Polk County.
Those are located at: Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
"Please know where you're supposed to vote tomorrow," George asked local residents. "You can call up to our office or go online and find out."
She said voters had already come into the office this morning expecting to vote, and had to be turned away until tomorrow.
Those who need to find out which of the seven precincts above they should report to on Tuesday morning can call 770-749-2103, or visit sos.ga.gov for more information.
Voters this year have a number of items on the ballot to consider, from statewide races for Governor to whether to extend the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax in Polk County past 2020 to 2026.
Locally contested races including the District 2 County race between incumbent and current Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey and challenger Ricky Clark. Voters are also deciding in a three-way race between Jerilyn Purdy, Ray Carter and Larry Reynolds on who will fill the remaining time for a District 3 seat.
Uncontested races include four school board seats that feature only single candidates and feature incumbents Tommy Sanders and Bernard Morgan, along with newcomers Vicki Mayes and Britt Madden Jr., along with soon-to-be new County Commissioner Gary Martin to represent the District 1 area.
See the attached PDF of the sample ballot for more on what's on this year's ballot.
Check out this link for an explanation of the amendments up for vote during the midterms locally as well. It previously ran in the Standard Journal earlier in October.