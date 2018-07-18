July 24 run-off to determine GOP, Dem statewide candidates for November races
The final days of early voting are almost here, and then it will be time for run-off day in Polk County and across the State of Georgia.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said that more than 320 voters had taken part thus far in the summer run-off in person, along with 50 absentee by-mail ballots turned in as well. Next Tuesday’s polling is a follow-up to determine statewide seats on both the Republican and Democratic ballots from the May 22 primary.
Republicans will select their governor nominee from the two top vote-getters — Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp. Their lieutenant governor slot on the Nov. 6 general election ballot will be filled by either Geoff Duncan or David Shafer; and the secretary of state nomination will go to David Belle Isle or Brad Raffensperger.
Democrats just have one runoff — for their state school superintendent nominee. The race is between Sid Chapman and Otha Thornton Jr.
Those who voted in the Democratic primary are ineligible to vote in the Republican runoff, and vice versa. A voter who picked the nonpartisan ballot in May can opt to participate in either party’s runoff.
Also, anyone who wasn’t registered to vote before the April deadline for the May primary also can’t participate in the run-off locally.
Polk County’s seven precincts will be open on July 24 for the run-off, but no Saturday polling is planned for this round during the three week period. Anyone who wants to get an absentee ballot for the upcoming election can do so by contact the Polk County Board of Elections at 770-749-2103.
The Board of Elections office will be open during early voting – though won’t be a place people can vote on election day itself – and those who want to cast a ballot can come from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday through the final day before the primary on July 20.
No local races are on the ballot for the this month’s run-off, with elections held in late May determining many seats for the year ahead.
Included in those are two new school board members as Vicki Mayes and Britt Madden Jr. won out their seats without any democratic competition to face in November. Mayes defeated incumbent Grady McCrickard in a primary challenge for the District 4 seat. Madden won out over Robert Furr for the District 1 seat, being vacated a the end of the year by Jane Hamlett.
The lone county commission race that was contested in the primary was between District 1 Commissioner Jose Iglesias and challenger Gary Martin. Martin won the race and will take on a new four-year term on the county board.
The sole November race that will be contested at the moment is for the District 2 seat held by Commission chair Jennifer Hulsey. Hulsey will face Ricky Clark, running as a democrat for the seat.
A special election will also be on the November ballot to determine who will take over the District 3 seat that is currently held by Hal Floyd. He decided to run for the spot held currently by Marshelle Thaxton without opposition in the May primary, and won’t face any challenger in November to retain the seat for another four years.