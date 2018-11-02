The polls have been busy all through early voting in Polk County, and the numbers of those who cast ballots before Election Day on Tuesday will be well above 7,000 for the midterms.
Election director Lee Ann George said that after later closing times at the polls on Tuesday and Thursday this week, the in-person tally was at 6,910 as of the open of business this morning.
"We even had a small line of people waiting to vote when we opened this morning," George said.
With paper mailed-in ballots added on, the numbers are up to 7,430 votes cast in the 2018 election. George said that she expected the final in-person tally to add to that total before early voting concludes this afternoon at 5 p.m.
Voters can still head to vote today at the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart on Goodyear Avenue, or at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown at the County Administration building on West Avenue.
Those with questions about their voting status, or where they need to vote today or this coming Tuesday can call the Board of Elections at 770-749-2103, or by going to the Secretary of States' My Voter Page website.
Click the attached PDF to find this year's sample ballot of both local and statewide races.