The final day of work on a project on Highway 101 near the intersection with Highway 278 in Rockmart is expected Thursday after workers take a break today.
Work was set to start Monday at the railroad crossing just north of the intersection in Rockmart and continue through Tuesday and tomorrow.
That meant that a detour is still in place as the crossing work continues, and motorists are asked by state officials to pass by the area by using Prospect Road, and pay attention to detour signs along the route.
“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for these detour signs and be extra cautious while approaching this work zone,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville.
This is one of many crossings CSX has on their list for repairs, which began earlier this year as crews headed into town to complete work.
Railroad crossings along roadways aren’t owned by the state, but by the railroad operating the line in question. The crossings across Polk County are split between CSX and Norfolk Southern, who also has worked in the area in past months and years on repairs.