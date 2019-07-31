Just after school starts on Friday, families will have a chance to run some of the newfound energy the following evening for the final concert in a series over the summer at Peek Park.
Saturday starting at 7 p.m., the City of Cedartown's Summer Concert Series will wrap up for the year with a make-up concert that was supposed to be held in May, but was cancelled at the time due to wet weather.
Now Bennie Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys will return to the stage at Peek Park for the make-up event which includes food available for sale, an outdoor paint party to participate in and water fun for youth.
The Summer Concert Series sponsored by Floyd Polk Medical Center and Peach State Ford just featured Isaac Streetman and the Rocktown Revival this past Saturday, July 27. Peek Park previously hosted Southland Soul on June 22.
The concert is free. Participation in the Paint Party is $15 per person.