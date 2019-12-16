There were still some leftover letters to St. Nick to publish this week and with this edition heading on its way to the North Pole, we’re sure that Santa will be reading them with interest from Polk County’s boys and girls.
Thanks to local youth, parents and teachers from across the county for helping us make sure that Mr. Claus gets all of his mail before Christmas and has everything ready in his sleigh on the night of Christmas eve.
Below are the final letters received for the 2019 holiday season:
Dear Santa,
This year I am asking for a L.O.L Surprise 2 in 1 Glamper, Frozen 2 dolls, Frozen 2 Castle, and L.O.L dolls. We will leave cookies and milk out for you along with treats for the reindeer.
Love, Addyson Cothran
.(age 9)
Dear Santa,
I would like Frozen 2 dolls and the new castle this year. Elsa is my favorite. We will leave cookies and milk out for you along with treats for the reindeer.
Love, Mollie Green
(age 5)
Dear Santa,
I would like hotwheels race track with hotwheel cars and a monster truck. We will leave cookies and milk out for you along with treats for the reindeer.
Love, Mason Green
(age 5)
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of fortnitz stuff and the new Call of Dooty and a lot of morn things like Vans size 5 1/2 red, blue & black slide on shoes. Xbox One, Battle Bus fortonite, trampoline and anything else you think I should have please.
Thank you from Jimmy Lyles
P.S. Bring Maxx something too. Hes our New puppy Thank you
Mrs. Bentley’s Class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
Santa, have all the deer been good’’?’’ Are the elves good? Are the presents wrapped? Santa I’ve been a good girl. I have made good grades. I have been good in school. Santa I would like an iPhone 11 pro and a kitten. Finally I want my family to have what they want for Chrimas. Santa this is my advice , only eat five cookies a day. Have a good year.
Your friend,
Shaley Reddish
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? Are you ready to deliver some beautiful presents? I hope you and your elves are ready because I am! I hope I am on the nice list.
I go to a school called, Northside Elementary School. I make new friends and play with them at recess.
I hope you give my mom and dad a present. Give my mom a new purse and my dad a new phone. I want a new blanket, clothes, shoes, and a new joycons for my Nintendo Switch. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Yours truly,
Santiago Camargo
Dear Santa,
How did you get a allergic to penut butter and
how do you make toys for kids? On christmas me and all my family have been very good we wished what we said to me and all my family members love you.
We will sing for you and save you some cookies and milk. I hope my dog doesn’t bark at you my dog will wake us up.
Love,
Tazyon Dennis
Dear Santa Claus,
How do those elves wrap so good? I can’t imagine how many presents you make. Santa, I would love to visit your workshop. I would also love to ride with you to deliver presents. Santa I want to be a dancer. It is my dream. My favorite colors are pink, purple , blue, and yellow. I have been really good this year. I’m on the nice list. This is what I want for Christmas, a nail set, go cart, and perfume. Me and my dad are getting my mom a new wedding ring. Santa don’t eat to much cookies or your tummy will hurt and you will have to use the toilet. Until next time Santa bey.
Love, Sania
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you make the elves work for you? I can’t imagine you going to all the houses one night. I would love to go see all the elves and count them. I play with my brothers,my mom,and dad. My behavior is good and I have all A’s in school.I hope you can give me clothes for me and my baby doll, things for my baby doll, and shoes. I would like if you could give my little brother a farm and for my big brother some clothes and shoes. My parents for my mom perfume and my dad some jakes.Santa before you come don’t forget to put some good clothes.
Love,
Rosalia
Dear Santa,
What have you been doing? I think I have been good. If I’ve been bad, do not tell me please.
Now what my sister wants for Christmas is a Rainbow coloring Book. My brother wants for Christmas is a brand new video game.I want for Christmas is a Phone. What my mama wants for Christmas is new clothes and pillows. What my dad wants for Christmas is a video game like my brother.
Your friend,
Mila Boatfield
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you fit down chimney? I would love to ride in your sleigh. I have been good this year. I want some new shoes. For my family, they want some good food.
Put on some warm clothes.
Love,
Sheily Simon Morales
Dear Santa,
Have I been naughty or nice this year? I think I have been a good girl because I help my mom clean. I think my behavior has been good.
What I want for my mom is a phone. What I want for my sister is slime.What I want for my brother is a switch. What I want is baby dolls. What I want my dad to have is a dog. Make sure your sleigh is clean.
Much Love,
Khailey Pittman
Dear Santa,
How are things going up in the North Pole? Is it going alright making gifts up in your shop? I know I have been a naughty girl this year but I am going to make it up to you II promise. Am I on the nice list or naughty list?
There are a few things that I want for my family. I want for Christmas is bunny slippers,my mom to get a new phone, my brother a switch, my little brother a switch to, my little sister some toys, my baby sister some little toys, and my dad a lunch box, and a phone case.
Make sure you know who all the nice list so you know houses to go to and have a great Christmas.
Much Love,
Kenzaya Gibbons
Dear Santa,
How has Rudolph been this year? Santa I want this toy. I have been very good Santa. Am I on the nice List? Santa some people think you are not real, but I think you are real. And I would like the Barbie car , a popse pers, lamp and unicorn pajama. For my family perfume,baby pajama,high heels, jacket, jron. Santa, make sure your hat is fluffy and warm!
Your friend,
Shanna Tomas Escalante
Dear Santa,
I am wondering if I have been good this year ?
I am the middle child of a 12 year old and a 9 month old .
For Christmas Iwant a hoverboard , new suitcase, new piggy bank , Miss Potato Head and Mr. Potato Head. My mom will like a light fixture and my sister wants a new cook book.
Love you Santa,
Iyla Smith
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you get your elves to behave all the time? If they make the toys how do they get the gifts without a spoil my name is kaydence i like to be with family, friends,decorating for christmas, drawing ,and cleaning I would like air pods, room decor,sketch pencils,makeup,scrunchies,comfy chair,carpet,new shoes,new clothes and that’s all.
Your friend,
Kaydence Staley
Dear Santa Claus,
How in the world do you get your reindeer to fly? Have your elves been good or bad? I would love to help your elves in the workshop. I have been good and bad, because other people show me wrong and other people show me right. What I want is the mix and mash game and I also want to get Ms. Wood a present. Her present is something special.
Love,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
How is your day today? My day has been VERY busy because I am at school. I’ve been very good. Am I on the nice list? Let me tell you some things about me 1 I love you and all your reindeer. 2 I would love a O.M.G L.O.L doll. Hope you have a wonderful Christmas
Love,
Leiton Grace McLendon
Dear Santa,
Am I on the naughty list? Because today I made a mistake, By telling the art teacher I thought I had gave her four quarters and she gave me one back, but I lied I had already gave her the money for the ice cream back.
I would like a talking parrot, iphone 11, ear pods, fake nails, shoes, new house, become rich, my lost jacket,and a jerman shegherd.Make sure the rain deer have lots of rest for the ride.
Take care,
Bailey Davis
Dear Santa,
How is it? I have been good this year. I want an ar,air pods, a super rad robot for christmas.
{p dir=”ltr”}want dog toys for my dog. For my other dog I want shoes. I want my dad to get a gun and boots. For maris some clothes. my sister new shoes. Case needs a new toboggan. My mom needs jewelry.
Love,
Cooper McLendon
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you make the deer’s fiy? How is it possible that we can’t hear you say ho ho ho?
lf santa was here l would ask him if lcan ride one of his reindeer? l love my life and l nice to my friends, sisters, teacher.
Santa i want a iphone11, clothing for my dad bring him shoes for my mom bring her lights , and for my sister bring her tom shoes, and for my brother bring toys.
Love,
Kimberly Cornejo Cruz
Dear Santa,
I have been helping and taking care of people. At home I have been helping my mom and brother. I know I have been naughty.
I know what I want for Christmas. I want a puppy and A new ipad My dad wants a good puppy. My mom wants a lot of money. please make sure your reindeer ready prepaired,trained.
Yours truly,
Katelyn Roblero
Dear Santa,
How are you today? I have been a good boy because I have been helping my mom and helping my dad.If I am in on good list.I want for Chrimas are some toys, some shoes ,pants
Love,
Kenrri Perez
Dear Santa,
What are you doing in the NorthPole? I been good because I help my mom at home. Don’t forget to give your reindeer carrots, sleep, and please don’t forget me. When you are giving presents while people are asleep, don’t for get some sleep. Please get me a nerf gun, my mom in dad a vacations for my dad a date night with my mom, my brother a Xbox in my sister vacations too. Please Santa.
Your friend,
Jacob Dawson
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas? It is the best. How’s your Christmas going Santa?I hope it’s been very good. How’s Ms. Claus doing?I hope she’s good.I’m good. What I want for Christmas is clothes,uno cards,converse,mini backpack,spy ningas pink hoodie ,vans, a gift card , and scrunchies.
Love,
Bianca hernandez
Dear Santa Claus,
How fat can you get every Christmas eve?I think you can get fat 100 percent you weigh like 1 jillion pounds or infinite pounds.I would love to ride the sleigh with you on Christmas Eve and talk elfish.I have all A’s on my progress report and on my report card.I have been very good this year.
I helped my mom clean the house.When someone drops their stuff out of their hands I pick it up.What I really want for christmas is airpods.
I would like for the airpods to be black. Get plenty of rest, so you can have energy to hop in those chimneys Santa.Bye Santa I will miss you. I will see you next christmas.with my elf.
Love,
Jayden Salgado
Dear Santa,
Are your elves doing well? My name is Gibraham, Have I been on the nice list? What I like for christmas is a piano,yo-yo,xylophone,bouncy ball,& a racing car set.Get your sleigh shiny & great.
Your friend,
Gibraham
Dear Santa Claus,
I always wondered how old are you? How big is your workshop? I can’t imagine standing the North Pole.I would love to help you build presents. I have been good, I know that I have been bad here and there but I mosley have been good.
All I want is a good Christmas. an I get some perfume for Mrs.Wood? That is it.
Lots of love,
Isabella Thomas
Dear Santa,
Have I been a good kid or a bad kid? I hope it’s good I’m sad all the time my mom left and I miss her.My other brothers are in another house.For Christmas,
I want my mom and brothers back home a.And to go to my other grandma house on Saturday to see her again and my three brothers.
I think my Grandma wants new cloths.Maybe my Grandpa wants warm, and clean cloths.My dad wants the same thing as me and my brothers and my mom.
Much love,
Erick Alamia
Dear Santa Claus,
Do the reindeer get tired especially Rudolph? I can’t imagine how you ride a sleigh, that’s so high!
I would love to help you with the reindeer. I’ve been very good this year. I want airpods with a collar for my pet Nemo. My mom deserves a purse . My nana needs clothes. Kaizlynn needs toy a little walker because she’s crawling.
I need a new computer because my old one crashed and clothes. Make sure to get your stomach ready for 1,0000 cookies. Stay safe in the air!
Love,
Hanzlee Chastain
Dear Mom and Dad,
I love you so much because both of you take care of me. You both buy me toys and take me to fun places.
You both spent your own money just to buy me a puppy. Both of you make me delicious food that is good. Both of you take care of me and both of you love me. Bye!
By,
DulceRamirez
Dear Santa Claus,
What do you do when people don’t believe in you? I can’t imagine how you fly all around the world in just one night. I would love to ride on your sleigh just one time. Santa I have been good and I have all A’s on my report card. I would like a new tv and a PS4. My mom would like an Xbox and an Xbox remote and same with my dad. Santa you should sleep all day so you don’t fall asleep while you give away those presents.
Your friend,
Daniel Ramirez