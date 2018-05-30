Main Street is closed, and will remain so through the rest of today and Thursday as film crews setup and prepare to shoot action scenes for a pilot code-named "Brooklyn" being produced by HBO.
Downtown Cedartown is effectively shut down as of midnight and will remain so through late Thursday as crews put on final touches, and so long as rain doesn't interfere will be able to complete their work by tomorrow night.
Right now, many shops on Main Street reflect work that has been ongoing for at least two weeks to turn back the clock for a portion of the block between Sterling Holloway Place and West Avenue. The storefronts for places like Pirkle’s Deli have a whole new look, even though their missions inside remain the same.
Businesses won’t technically be closed during the two-day shoot for an HBO pilot codenamed “Brooklyn.” The part that Cedartown is playing is that of setting as it takes on the look and feel of the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma as it looked as tragic events began unfolding 97 years ago to this day.
It was in the days following Memorial Day in 1921 when white residents of Tulsa, fueled by false reports of the rape of a young female elevator operator by a shoe shiner that sparked a deadly chapter of American history that for decades the residents of the city tried to bury.
Production officials are also asking pedestrians to keep away as much as they possibly can from downtown to avoid any potential for ruining their takes and having non-period individuals show up in scenes.
Main Street from Prior Street to Ware Street will be shut down, with detours available around College and Philpot Streets for those who still need to get around downtown Cedartown.
The project is being produced by Peachy Clean Productions, will look to re-create some of the more dramatic events of the 1921 race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma in Cedartown.
Their main reason for using Main Street is the Houseal Building’s architectural style along with other shops within downtown, which matches the look of businesses along Greenwood Avenue that were burned during Tulsa’s riot.
Plans for the upcoming filming include the use of live animals, 300 extras and special effects during the shoot.
Along with Main Street, production crews will also be using Sterling Holloway Place and Warehouse Street to complete their scenes.