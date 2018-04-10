Cedartown is getting used to playing the role of someplace else, and will take on that part again in coming months for a series pilot being produced by HBO during dates to be determined between May and June.
Members of the production crew for a project being called "Brooklyn" will be coming to downtown Cedartown to turn a section of Main Street back in time to the 1920's and a Tusla, Oklahoma neighborhood once a considered the "Black Wall Street" of a segregated United States.
Specifically, they want to turn the Houseal Building and several others into a section of Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa that was ground zero for one of the most significant incidents in the Oklahoma city's history: the 1921 race riot.
The action scene being filmed in Cedartown over a two-day period coming in late spring will focus only on the action scenes for a series pilot episode, but if picked up will potentially be coming back.
Peachy Clean Productions' Kellie Morrison said that after touring around with Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann, production officials and executives, they decided that the small portion of Main Street is perfect for their needs.
"You have a very remarkable thing here," Morrison said. "You have architecture in place and preserved, and it is all period correct."
Morrison said transforming Cedartown into Tusla in 1921 will require about a week's worth of preparatory work from the production's art department. It will also require around 300 extras, livestock and period vehicles for the scenes, that will also use parts of Sterling Holloway Place and Warehouse Street to complete the footage they need as part of the story.
Morrison explained the production crew will be reproducing the riot for the show, which not only goes back into time but forward as well to modern times, and will see much of the show set in 2019 as much as it is in the past. Those scenes for the pilot episode won't be part of their filming schedule in Cedartown, but she said if the series is picked up for a full season run it is possible that crews would be back for the late summer and fall.
The plot of the show deals with an "alternate reality" of the progress of history as well, Morrison said.
Commissioners after hearing the idea during the Monday night session of the board for April gave their initial approval to move ahead with establishing an agreement for filming in downtown Cedartown.
Morrison said that they will be visiting local businesses and working with owners to ensure that the minimum impact is made on the community while the production is filming in town. Due to the union status of the crew, filming will be kept from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays only, Morrison said.
Additionally, they want to make sure that when they wrap up work "we make it easier for the next location scouts coming to town feel like they are welcome."
Morrison added her high praise for Cedartown, adding that in her small town where she hails from Alabama hadn't fared as well as the city's downtown has.
Commissioners were happy to give their vote of approval, and were additionally thankful for the praise for the city.
"To hear someone come in and talk about how beautiful our town is, sometimes I take it for granted," Commissioner Dale Tuck said. "And have people with different eyes come in and say that, it gets to me."
During Monday evening's session, the commission also unanimously approved the new film ordinance, which will be used as a template in upcoming work being done to complete the agreement between Peachy Clean Productions and the city for the use of downtown for filming.
Check back online later this week for more on the film ordinance, the upcoming production in Cedartown, and to learn more about the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots.