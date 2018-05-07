Film crews are coming to Cedartown at the end of the month to start production locally for “Brooklyn,” the code name for a pilot being shot for HBO.
Cherie New, the assistant location manager for Atlanta Metro Studios who is helping organize the two-day shoot in Cedartown, said that local residents should be advised now that Main Street will be shutting down while they are here for filming of actions scenes set in 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma during the days of a riot in the Greenwood District of the city.
The production will be shutting down Cedartown’s Main Street starting on midnight of May 30, and will keep it closed for two days. Filming will take place on a schedule of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and utilize the main thoroughfare, along with some side streets and alleyways.
Main Street from Prior Street to Ware Street will be shut down, with detours available around College and Philpot Streets for those who still need to get around downtown Cedartown.
Production crews are also asking those who don’t have to be on Main Street during filming to avoid the downtown area as much as possible, since today’s wardrobe and styles in closets across Polk County won’t match those found during the time period in Oklahoma in 1921.
Filming comes on the 97th anniversary of the start of the riots during the second day of the production schedule on May 31.
The project, code named “Brooklyn” and being produced by Peachy Clean Productions, will look to re-create some of the more dramatic events of the 1921 race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma in Cedartown. Their main reason for using Main Street is the Houseal Building’s architectural style along with other shops within downtown, which matches the look of businesses along Greenwood Avenue that were burned during Tulsa’s riot.
Plans for the upcoming filming include the use of live animals, 300 extras and special effects during the shoot.
Along with Main Street, production crews will also be using Sterling Holloway Place and Warehouse Street to complete their scenes.
Kellie Morrison, who represents Peachy Clean Productions, said previously when presenting the plan to Cedartown City Commissioners that if the resulting pilot episode were picked up for a full season’s run on HBO, they’d likely come back to film more locally. The plot of the show deals with an "alternate reality" of the progress of history as well, Morrison said.
On a Facebook posting on CL Casting’s page (facebook.com/CatrettLockeCasting,) they’re posting a request for extras for the upcoming shoot as well. They’re seeking African American men and women with natural hair colors, no extensions or shaved heads, fake nails or visible tattoos. Everyone must be over 21, and be able to come to a fitting in Chamblee with a date to be determined.
Anyone interested can contact prep@roselockecasting.com, and include current pictures, age, height, weight and all contact information for consideration.