F.H.F. Hair Design is seeking to give back to women who need help and make them feel cared for during a donation drive through the month of November.
The salon in Cedartown is leading the charge and asking for feminine products of all kinds to help women throughout the county, no matter their circumstance. Donations are being taken at F.H.F. Hair Design at 305 Main St., Cedartown and Coosa Dental at 109 East Ave., Cedartown through the entire month.
F.H.F. Hair Design owner Hal Floyd, who is leading the drive, is asking for unused or new items pertaining to beauty care to be donated.
That includes new or unused make up, make up remover wipes, curling irons, electric rollers or flat irons, blow dryers, perfumes, nail polish and remover, facial wash and moisturizers, pink lotion, perms for natural hair, eyelashes and eyelash glue, reading glasses, jewelry, toothbrushes, nail care kits, and body wash.
Susan Shell with Our House Women's Shelter and Traci Wright and Candy Zuker with Coosa Dental are helping with the donation drive as well.
For more information, call F.H.F. Hair Design at 678-901-0643.