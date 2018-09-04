A book a month could mean a lifetime of difference for a child. In their first three years of life, infants and toddlers will learn the first of thousands of words they will use throughout their lives.
Conversing, reading, and listening affects this ability dramatically, and the organization now known as Ferst Readers is here to make sure as many youths are given the opportunity to hone those skills as possible.
Previously operating as the Ferst Foundation, the group has updated their name and logo, but their mission of delivering a free book to enrolled children each month hasn't changed.
Parents in applicable communities can sign-up children ages 0 through 5 at absolutely no cost by visiting www.ferstreaders.org.
If a child were to be enrolled at birth and received a book every month until their 5th birthday, participating readers would receive up to 60 books before ever starting school.
In 2016 alone, the foundation reportedly shipped out as many 352,467 books; since being established in 2000, the organization has pushed approximately 4,698,135 titles.
Books are specially catered to the child based on their age and needs. As they age and grow into more competent readers, the books they receive will rise to an appropriate difficulty and relevancy level with them.
Participants also receive newsletters that offer tips and tricks for growing a healthy reader and encouraging strong reading and listening habits.
The program has been proven statistically effective. A 2015 Program Effectiveness Evaluation found that Ferst participants perform at a higher percentage and are more likely to meet or exceed school standards than those who weren't members.
The study, available at https://ferstreaders.org/about-us/program-impact, also found that the program was able to level the playing field for those who were economically or socially hindered.
The 76 participating programs statewide include Barrow, Bibb, Bulloch, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Clinch, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, Dekalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Evans, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Greene, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Henry, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lamar, Laurens, Lee, Macon, McDuffie, McIntosh, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Muscogee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pierce, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rabun, Randolph, Richmond, Rockdale, Seminole, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Telfair, Towns, Union, Upson, Walton, Ware, Webster, Wilcox, Wilkes and Wilkinson counties.