Baskets and sweets were on the auction block in recent days and local book lovers got a chance to hear from area writers as Ferst Readers of Polk County celebrated their efforts to continue to raise literacy rates with their Afternoon with the Authors fundraiser.
The Feb. 24 event saw literary lovers offering up their bids in silent auctions for gift baskets that included signed copies of books and even some sweets as well with a separate silent auction held for cakes too.
Organizers thanked those who participated in loading baskets and collecting items to auction off in an effort to ensure that the more than 1,100 children in Polk County who are registered continue receiving a book a month in their early years of life.
This year's event also drew authors Janet Byington and Merrill Davies, both of Rome, and area writers Susan Sands and Vickie McEntire for the 2019 gathering.
Ferst Readers Regional Program Coordinator Debbie Ross said donations were still coming in from the event at mid-week, and that a final tally of how much was raised would be forthcoming in the days to come.
This year's small business and civic group sponsors for Ferst Readers of Polk County include but aren't limited to Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church, Blue Moon Storage, Carolina Butler Circle, the Cedartown Kiwanis Club, the Cedartown Optimist Club, Hometown Realty, State Rep. Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown,) the Polk County Rotary Club, the Rockmart Kiwanis Club, the Rockmart Slate Corporation, Sherman Ross - State Farm Insurance and Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
Corporate sponsors included Carroll EMC, the Doc Ayers-Ray Beck Foundation, Georgia Power, Husser and Husser, P.C., the Jamie and Darcy Morris Foundation, Northwest Georgia RESA, Oglethorpe Power, the Polk School District, Polk County Public Service, Inc., the Polk County Water Authority, the Walmart of Cedartown and the Winn Foundation.