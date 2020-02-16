Ferst Readers is excited to bring several authors to the forthcoming 6th annual "An Afternoon with the Authors" fundraiser to Rockmart in hopes of bringing books to local youth.
The Sunday afternoon event on Feb. 23 will be held at In the Woods in Rockmart at 2173 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart from 2 to 4 p.m. Authors who will be on hand to talk about their work and sign copies of their books on sale include Jessica Handler, author of "The Magnetic Girl," Bryan Powell and Tammy Nichols.
Cheryll Snow, an writer featured in several editions of Chicken Soup for the Soul and author of "Sea Horses" along with artist and illustrator Judith Frasure will be on hand as well.
This year's event includes a silent auction of autographed books from favorite authors and beautiful cakes, with all proceeds going to support Ferst Readers of Polk County.
Additionally, there is a raffle prizes of large items and door prizes.
Donations made to Ferst Readers of Polk County are tax deductible. They provide books to youth from birth until the age of five on a monthly basis free of charge to help encourage reading start at a young age.
For more information about their program, visit ferstreaders.org.