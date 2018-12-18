Polk School District is helping local youth make sure they get a head start on their literacy by taking part in the Ferst Readers Adopt a Reader display through the holiday season.
Those displays are up until Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Cedartown Middle, Westside Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Rockmart High, Northside Elementary, Cherokee Elementasry and many more.
The Ferst Readers provide books to local youth that are age appropriate free of charge if they are signed up at birth. Visit ferstreaders.org to learn more about getting your child involved, and visit www.facebook.com/FERSTPolk/.